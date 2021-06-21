New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday appealed to the people to make yoga a part of their daily lives.

Extending greetings on the International Day of Yoga, he said yoga not only helps us physically and mentally but also improves the health of the society.

“It is good both for the people and the country”, he said according to an official statement.

Earlier, Naidu performed yoga with his wife Ushamma on the lawns of the Upa-Rashtrapati Niwas here.

The seventh International Day of Yoga is being observed on Monday.

