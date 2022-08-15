Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Aug 15 (PTI) Yoga guru Swami Ramdev organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' here on the occasion of the country's 76th Independence Day Monday which was attended by the Patanjali family and people from the Muslim community.

The march started at the Patanjali Yogpeeth and ended at Kasampur village via Budahedi. Swami Ramdev and his close associate Acharya Balkrishna hoisted the national flag at madrassas in both the villages.

Bodahedi village head Maulana Riyasat, his Kasampur counterpart Maulana Anees and social worker Qari Shamim Ahmed and a large number of people from the Muslim community participated in the yatra.

This yatra would help bring together different faiths, religions, castes and sects, he said.

"Hindus and Muslims will all walk together. We will keep alive the unity, mutual harmony, sovereignty and brotherhood of India," he said.

Balkrishna said the message of unity, integrity, sovereignty and brotherhood will be sent to the whole world through this tricolour yatra.

Before the flag hoisting programme at the Madrassass, Ramdev also hoisted the national flag in Patanjali.

