India News | Yoga is Invaluable Legacy of Indian Culture, Government Committed to Promoting It Among All Sections: Haryana CM

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 18 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday met players who represented Haryana in the First World Yogasana Championship.

Congratulating the players on their achievement, the Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government is continuously working to promote yoga and yogasana and to provide better opportunities to players. He said that yoga is an invaluable legacy of Indian culture and that the State Government is committed to taking it to every section of society.

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The Chief Minister also extended his best wishes to the players, encouraging them to continue their excellent performances and bring laurels to both the State and the nation in the future.

During the interaction, the players requested the Chief Minister to include Yogasana in Haryana's Sports Policy and to provide Yogasana players with facilities and benefits at par with athletes of other sporting disciplines, according to a release.

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The 11 Haryana players who were part of the Indian contingent at the First World Yogasana Championship included, Abhishek Sharma, Arjun, Sumit, Vikas Lathar, Hari Shankar, Birendra Kumar Yadav, Manisha, Madhu Verma, Devi, Srishti and Devanshi.

Chairman Haryana Yog Aayog (Haryana Yoga Commission) Jaideep Arya and General Secretary, Haryana Yogasana Sports Association, Yudhveer were also present.

The players apprised the Chief Minister of their performance in the World Championship and expressed confidence that, with the support and encouragement of the State Government, they would continue to bring glory to Haryana and India at the international level.

Describing the meeting as positive, Arya said that the Commission is continuously working to take yoga and yogasana to the masses.

He stated that the achievement of these players is a matter of pride for the State and will inspire young people to adopt yoga. He further said that Haryana's athletes are consistently delivering outstanding performances at both national and international levels. (ANI)

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