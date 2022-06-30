New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Yoga sessions organised at more than 75 locations in states across the Ganga basin on the International Day of Yoga saw participation of over 10 lakh people, the National Mission for Clean Ganga said on Thursday.

On the International Day of Yoga on June 21, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) had organised ‘Ghat Par Yog' at Signature Bridge Ghat on the Yamuna river here.

Also Read | Udaipur Beheading: Thousands Take Out Silent March Amidst Curfew in City, Demand Death Penalty for Kanhaiya Lal's Killers.

This was part of a special initiative of NMCG to have ‘Ghat Par Yog' on all Ganga ghats. A group of NGOs, officials from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), volunteers from Ganga Vichar Manch, students, children and local people participated in large numbers in the event.

According to NMCG, Yoga sessions were organised at more than 75 locations in states across Ganga Basin and saw participation of over 10 lakh people.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Rebel Leader Eknath Shinde To Be New Maharashtra CM, BJP To Support.

The programmes were held across five Ganga river basins by 131 district Ganga committees.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015, following the United Nations General Assembly's declaration in 2014.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)