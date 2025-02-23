Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): He added that Mahakumbh has become a medium to show gratitude towards one's heritage, culture and religion.

"Today, the total number of people who took the holy dip in Mahakumbh is going to cross the mark of 62 crore people. Now imagine, in this whole which religion or community exists where under a limited time period, the followers are coming to a place. Mahakumbh has become a medium to show gratitude towards one's heritage, culture and religion. Almost every family has become a part of this event," CM Yogi said.

The Mahakumbh Mela Mahotsav 2025 is being held at the Shri Shri Shankracharya Vijaendra Sarawati Maharaj Shivir. He heaped praise on Swami Vijayendra Saraswati Maharaj for his efforts to strengthen Sanatan Dharma, which is a philosophy that emphasises the importance of traditional Hindu values. Yogi added that he cancelled all his important meetings and highlighted the works done for the betterment of society.

He said, "Today is a very important day for all of us. I have come to attend this programme only after I came to know that Pujya Swami Ji is coming to Prayagraj. I have postponed all my programmes today to meet him and have important talks. I will talk to him about Sanatan Dharma, the organisation of Mahakumbh and many other issues. I am feeling very happy to welcome him."

CM Yogi is also attended the 149th birth anniversary event of Sant Gadge Maharaj. While addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said that Sant Gadge ji used to make people aware of kirtan and education. Yogi stated that Sant Gadge used to oppose caste compulsion and added that he used to say god resides where there is cleanliness. (ANI)

