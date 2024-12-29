New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital on Saturday to extend an invitation for the Mahakumbh 2025.

The Mahakumbh, held every twelve years, will commence on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025. Preparations are in their final stages, with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department working to provide new and exciting experiences for visitors under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath.

Also Read | Guna: 10-Year-Old Boy Stuck in 140-Feet Borewell in Madhya Pradesh, Rescue Operation On (Watch Videos).

Ahead of this, UP CM also extend invitation to former President Ram Nath Kovind and newly appointed Governor of Mizoram, General VK Singh (retd) and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

According to a press release, the Tourism department is set to mesmerise the attendees at Mahakumbh 2025 with a spectacular drone show, showcasing mythological tales linked to the Mahakumbh and Prayagraj.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Invitations to Prominent Leaders.

The show will feature 2,000 drones and light up the skies over Sangam Nose, marking the grand opening and conclusion of the world-famous religious gathering. District Tourism Officer, Aparajita Singh stated that the drone show will be held at the Sangam during the opening and closing of the event.

"A fleet of around 2,000 illuminated drones will bring to life the legendary tales of "Prayag Mahatmyam" and the Mahakumbh. The spectacular show will depict iconic events like the mythical Samudra Manthan (ocean churning) and the emergence of the Amrit Kalash (Nectar Pot), creating a magical visual narrative in the evening skies", she added.

The event will feature floating restaurants, water activities, hot air balloons, and laser light shows. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is introducing innovative attractions to enhance the experience for visitors. Starting in early January, a musical fountain laser show on the Yamuna River at Kali Ghat will provide a mesmerizing experience for tourists visiting Prayagraj.

Moreover, the spectacular lighting drone show will be a highlight during the Mahakumbh, offering a memorable experience for both visitors and residents of prayagraj, (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)