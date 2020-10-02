Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 2 (ANI): Communist Party of India leader Chada Venkat Reddy on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign from his position if the UP government failed to take action against those responsible for the Hathras incident.

"Severe action must be taken against those responsible for this incident. If the UP Government fails to do so, Yogi Adityanath must resign from his position," Reddy told ANI at a protest organized by the CPI in Hyderabad.

"On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, I would like to remind that true freedom is when a woman can walk on the streets without any fear even at night. Recently a 19-year-old woman was gang-raped in Hathras of UP and before that in 2017, a 17-year-old girl was raped in Unnao," he told ANI.

He further mentioned that honour killings had happened in Hyderabad and demanded that the TRS government take strict action against the accused. (ANI)

