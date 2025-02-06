Kotdwar, Feb 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath began his three-day tour of Uttarakhand on Thursday by visiting his ancestral village, Panchur, in Pauri district where he inaugurated a two-day Kisan fair.

He also offered flowers to the statue of his spiritual guru, Mahant Avaidyanath, at Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Government College in Vithyani.

Also Read | Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result: BJP Likely To Sweep With 45-55 Seats, Rout for AAP With 15-25, Predicts Axis My India Exit Poll.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the fair, he said that self-reliance can be achieved through better use of local resources, promoting agriculture and animal husbandry, which can help stop the continued migration from the hills.

He cited Uttarakhand's potential in the dairy and animal husbandry sectors and spoke about the benefits of goat milk, which is helpful in the treatment of many diseases.

Also Read | Zomato Renamed As Eternal: Deepinder Goyal's Food Delivery Platform To Trade As 'Eternal' on Stock Exchanges.

Yogi expressed happiness that goats and poultry were being distributed to the local people through the Kisan fair.

Describing Uttarakhand as the "crown jewel" of India, he said it is also very important from the perspective of national security.

He appealed to people to work towards making the state drug-free and to make it the best state in the country.

He also praised Pantnagar Agricultural University for making an important contribution to food security by starting the Green Revolution and for setting up many stalls at the fair.

Adityanath inaugurated a 100-foot-high tricolor flag and the fair at a nearby park named after his late father, Anand Singh Bisht.

He remembered the important roles played by both his spiritual guru, Mahant Avaidyanath, and his father in the establishment of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Government College in Vithyani.

He also distributed cheques for various schemes among the beneficiaries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)