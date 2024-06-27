Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): After the UP Police Recruitment Exam and RO-ARO exam paper leaks, the Yogi government brought the "UP Public Examination Ordinance 2024" in the cabinet meeting regarding the exam paper leak.

The opposition is raising questions about the intention of the government regarding the ordinance, claiming that no purpose will be solved as long as ineligible people are sitting on those posts from where incidents of paper leaks are reported,

The new ordinance, approved by CM Yogi's cabinet, has a provision for life imprisonment and a fine of one crore rupees if an individual is found guilty in the paper leak.

Reacting to these provisions, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said, "In the paper leak case, the government can hang the culprits and impose a fine of a hundred crore rupees. You can make the law in any way, but the government should tell how the law will be followed, as long as ineligible people are sitting on those posts from where incidents of paper leaks are reported. How will you take any law forward in such cases?

Taking it further, he said, "Yogi should stop this jumlabaazi and should tell that whatever SIT he has formed in the last 10 years, whether it is of 69 thousand teachers or other teachers, what investigation report has come till now."

"He is the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, he should not make false promises, it does not look good on him. A saint person should take action against the culprits and do justice to the innocent candidates who are suffering because of paper leaks," said Rajput.

On February 24, the Yogi Government cancelled the police recruitment exam after a paper leak was reported.

The day after a police recruitment exam was cancelled by the state government after a paper leak, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the matter will be probed for foul play and those responsible will be taught a fitting lesson.

The examinees erupted in celebration after the government officially notified them that the exam had been cancelled. (ANI)

