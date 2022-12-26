Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced the results of the Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty (UP SMF) exams within six weeks of holding them, as per an official statement.

It said that the transparency in the conduct of examinations and promptness in the announcement of results are the hallmarks of the Yogi government's performance in the education sector. Yogi's initiative will help qualified healthcare workers get suitable employment and academic opportunities.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Discusses G20 Issues, Offers Support for Peace Efforts.

Mission Niramaya is one of the ambitious projects launched by the Yogi government in October 2022 to strengthen the Uttar Pradesh nursing and paramedical education system.

It ensures that the nursing and paramedical students of the state are on par with the students at the global level. They have recognised the importance of nurses and paramedics in providing quality healthcare.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Register Case After Digital Traffic Advisory Board Displays Abusive Message in Dindoshi.

Additionally, they have taken necessary steps to raise educational standards and strengthen the general public's perception of the nursing and paramedical fields, stated an official release.

Principal Secretary of Medical Education, Alok Kumar, informed that various employment and education opportunities are available. Some of them are time-bound and are missed due to delays.

"The successful conduct of fair and transparent examinations is important for building a top-notch medical education and healthcare system in UP. Also, it is significant to keep doors open for all," he said.

He further said that several steps were taken to ensure time-bound examination results, and two centres were formed to check more than 2 lakh answer sheets received from more than 500 centres from across the state. Also, the campus was continuously monitored through CCTV cameras. This helped publish the results in just six weeks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)