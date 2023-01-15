Lucknow, January 15: The Yogi Adityanath government through the organisation of 'UP GIS 23 Headliner Business Quiz', is going to give students and working professionals across the country a chance to win prizes up to Rs 4 lakhs, as per an official statement.

It said that to ensure maximum participation of the youth ahead of the Global Investors Summit, the state government has geared up to organise the quiz competition at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow on February 4 - 5.

"Being organized under the guidance of Quiz Master Kushan Patel, this competition will be held in three different categories. In the competition organized by Invest UP, which is organizing the UP Global Investors Summit, the separate prize money has been fixed for all three categories of Business Quiz, India Quiz and India Quiz (School)," read an official statement.

'Business Quiz', a section of 'UP GIS 23 Headliner Business Quiz', will mainly focus on questions based on the business world. A business Quiz will be organized on the first day of this two-day competition to be held on February 4 and 5 at Jupiter Hall of Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

In this, there will be questions based on information related to the business world including the world's major business brands, finance, technology, human resource, system and process, and business personality. On the other hand, India Quiz and India Quiz (School) to be held on the second day will have questions related to General Knowledge, Current Affairs and Business World.

According to an official statement, two sections (Business Quiz and India Quiz) of the Quiz Competition are open to all. In this, the business quiz will be organized on February 4 from 1 pm to 4 pm. There will be a written preliminary round followed by a semi-final round. In the end, eight teams will be shortlisted for the final round.

A team shall consist of a minimum of two members. The quiz will be open to all. The members can be both school or college students as well as working professionals. In this category, prize money of Rs 80,000 has been fixed as the first prize, Rs 45,000 as the second prize and Rs 25,000 as the third prize.

"India Quiz will be organized on February 5 from 2 pm to 5 pm, in which there will be a written round in prelims. The team selected in this will be selected for the semi-finals and then for the final round. Eight teams that cross the prelims and semi-finals will be given an opportunity to enter the finals. In this competition also it is necessary to have a minimum of two members in each team. This quiz competition is also open to all. Team members need not be from the same institute. In this competition, a prize of Rs 80,000 will be given to the first-place holder, Rs 45,000 to the second place and Rs 25,000 to the third place," it read.

The third category i.e. India Quiz (School Level) of 'UP GIS 23 Headliner Business Quiz' will be held on February 5 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

In this competition, 200 teams will be selected on the basis of an online screening round. This will be followed by the semi-final and final rounds.

Finally, 8 teams will be selected. A team must have a minimum of two members. This quiz competition will be organized only for school and college students across the country. Team members need not be from the same school. The first team in this category will be awarded Rs 50,000, and the team that secures the second position will be awarded Rs 30,000, followed by Rs 20,000 for the team in third place.

To register for the contest, a Google form has to be filled out. For this, a QR code will have to be scanned. Different forms have to be filled out to participate in the quiz format for different categories.

