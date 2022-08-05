Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday came down heavily on the Congress leaders who staged a protest in the national capital against inflation and unemployment, and alleged that the party chose 'Ayodhya Diwas' to sport black outfits to "insult" the Ram Bhakts.

Earlier today, Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Mallikarjun Kharge among others chose to sport black clothes to mark their support in wake of the protests called by the Congress workers against price rise and inflation.

"Today is Ayodhya Diwas which marks the beginning of the construction of Ram Janambhoomi. Every Indian was waiting for this day for years. Devotees have been expressing their devotion in Ayodhya since morning. The conduct of the Congress leaders on this day to insult the devotion of the Indians is condemnable," Yogi said.

"Till now, Congress was protesting in normal attire but today they protested wearing black clothes. It's an insult to Ram Bhakts and the democracy of India. Congress should apologise to the people of the country," he added slamming Congress for the move.

While Rahul Gandhi chose to wear a black-coloured shirt, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wore a black- suit.

Rahul Gandhi also said today that the BJP attacks the Gandhi family because we fight for an ideology. "Why do they attack the Gandhi family? They do it because we fight for an ideology and there are crores of people like us. We fight for democracy, for communal harmony and we have been doing this for years. It's not just me who did that, it has been happening for years," he said while addressing a press conference earlier in the day.

Comparing PM Modi with Hitler, Rahul Gandhi said, "Hitler had also won elections, he too used to win elections. How did he use to do it? He had control of all of Germany's institutions...Give me the entire system, then I will show you how."

Rahul Gandhi further said, "We're witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of the onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested & beaten up."

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wore a black kurta and turban in protest against price rise and unemployment. (ANI)

