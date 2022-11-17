Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): One of the star campaigners for the BJP for for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will atttend poll rallies in the western state on Friday.

As per his itinerary in the poll-bound state, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister will hold rallies in three Assembly constituencies.

According to sources, Yogi is in demand in the pol-bound state. Previously, the UP CM held as many as 16 campaign rallies over 5 days in Himachal Pradesh.

"On Friday, Yogi Adityanath will hold rallies in Morbi, Bharuch and Surat in Gujarat," stated a release by the BJP on Thursday.

Among the other star campaigners for the BJP in Gujarat are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and outgoing Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, among others.

Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and counting of votes will take place, along with that of Himachal Pradesh, on December 8.

Polling in Gujarat will be held for a total of 182 Assembly constituencies.

In the power in the state, considered a saffron stronghold, for over two decades, the BJP hopes to return to power by a handsome margin.

However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has jumped into the fray in a bid to extend its national footprint after its spectacular Assembly poll win in Punjab.

Party convenor Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have been headlining rallies and roadshows for the in the poll-bound state.

The party had earlier announced Isudan Gadhvi, a member of its highest decision making body, the National Executive, as it's CM face for the western state. (ANI)

