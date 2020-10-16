Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will offer prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple here on the first day of Navratra on Saturday, temple officials said.

Adityanath, the peethadheeshwar of Gorakshpeeth, will install a 'kalash' at Shakti Durga Peeth and also perform puja of Goddess Durga on the first day of the nine-day festival, Gorakhnath Temple media in-charge Vinay Kumar Gautam said.

A light and sound show near the Bheem Sarovar at the temple started from Thursday after a gap of six months.

The temple office secretary, Dwarika Tiwari, said COVID-19 protocols were followed during the show and it will be organised regularly from now onwards.

The light and sound show was prepared by the state's Tourism department based on the story of Shivavtari Mahayogi Guru Gorakshnath and the history and glory of the Nath sect.

