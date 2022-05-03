Dehradun, May 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unveiled a statue of his spiritual guru Mahant Avaidyanath at a college in Bithyani in Pauri, his home district. Addressing a function organised at the Guru Gorakhanath Mahavidyalaya in Bithyani in Yamkeshwar, Yogi apparently became emotional and said he felt blessed to unveil the statue of his spiritual guru who despite being born here could not visit it after 1940. He said he was also grateful to get the opportunity to honour six of his school teachers.

Yogi said he was born in Panchur village in Pauri, and had attended a school in Chamkotkhal near Yamkeshwar from class 1 to 9.

He said visiting the old place also reminded him of his school teachers who were no more.

Soon after the function, the CM left for his village where, according to the schedule, he will spend the night and attend the hair tonsure ceremony of his nephew on Wednesday. Reportedly, it is for the first time in 28 years that Yogi has come to Uttarakhand to attend a family function, and not some official engagement. He will be in the state for two more days during which he will also visit Haridwar on Thursday.

Yogi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making this the decade of Uttarakhand can be realised only by stopping migration.

"Uttarakhand has the potential to become both a spiritual and eco-tourism destination. All the state needs to do for this is understand its own worth," he said.

He said earlier there was not enough space even for 50 people around the Kashi-Vishwanath temple but after the construction of the new corridor it can cater to five lakh visitors in a day.

He said that all religions should be respected but “not at the cost of public convenience”. "Twenty five crore people live in Uttar Pradesh but nowhere in the state was namaz offered on the road," he said.

"There was a time when people said UP cannot mend its ways. Hooliganism had become the order of the day. But there is no hooliganism in the state now.

“We decided that we will first try to convince people through talks but if they do not listen, the law will take its course," he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described Yogi as a charismatic leader under whose leadership a grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya.

Besides Dhami, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj, education minister Dhan Singh Rawat, former chief ministers Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat also shared the dais with Yogi.

