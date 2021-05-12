Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 12 (ANI): Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party'(BJP) over the COVID-19 situation and said that the party is a "failure."

"Definitely, you are a failure in the corona disease. Every scientist, experts warned that second wave will come, but you did not take it seriously," he told ANI.

Talking about the increasing death toll across the country, the Congress leader compared the stats with the first wave of COVID-19 in the United Stated and said, "Now the causalities in India are more than America. There are so many positive cases and several people are dying."

Expressing concern over dead bodies floating in Ganga, Rao said, "Now more than 80-90 dead bodies are floating in the Ganga river. People are worried. Is this not your fault?"

"Why did you allow Kumbh Mela to happen? Is this not your fault? Lakhs of people came together to celebrate the festival. So many people who went back will spread it to the people," he said.

Calling out the BJP national president JP Nadda on his criticism of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, the Congress leader said, "You are a failure and then also you are putting the blame on Sonia Gandhi, that is not correct."

"Even after all this, Nadda is saying Sonia Gandhi is playing politics. No. She will not play politics at this time. From the beginning she said that the opposition will support," he said.

"Sonia Gandhi always think for the people. She wants to help the people but not for power share. Don't criticise her. It's your fault, you decide. You have done a fault and unnecessarily blaming on Sonia Gandhi, we will not tolerate," he concluded.

Owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government on Tuesday imposed a state-wide 10-day lockdown from 10 am on May 12.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has 60,136 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

