New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday applauded wrestler Sakshi Malik for winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said she is a role model for the youth, especially girls.

Malik won the gold medal in women's 62 kg category.

"Historic gold medal won by Sakshi Malik in wrestling at #CommonwealthGames. She overcame stiff challenge and made Indians proud. You are a role model for our youth, especially girls. May you go from strength to strength. Heartiest congratulations!," the President tweeted.

