New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday told a lawyer challenging Centre's "Agnipath" scheme that he may be a "Veer" but not an "Agniveer".

Also Read | Swavlamban 2022: Varuna, Drone That Can Carry Human, Unveiled in Presence of PM Narendra Modi in Delhi.

The remark was made by a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and AS Bopanna after advocate ML Sharma, who has filed a PIL challenging the Centre's June 14 decision of launching the scheme, said that it has a pan-India effect as youth from different parts of the country will be affected by it.

Sharma said that he was the first to file the plea in the top court after which other petitions were filed including the one filed in the Delhi High Court.

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak in India: Top Scientist Asks Not To Panic, Says Situation 'Very Much Controlled'.

Justice Chandrachud said, “This is a PIL Mr. Sharma. You are not a prospective ‘Agniveer'. You may be a ‘Veer' but certainly not an ‘Agniveer'".

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youth between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

Protests had erupted in several states against the scheme. Under the 'Agnipath' scheme, the youth of the country will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer'.

Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)