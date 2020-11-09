Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 9 (ANI): To promote art and culture of Valley, some young artists, in association with the Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir organised a two-day art exhibition called 'Harud' at Nigeen Club in Srinagar on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, organiser Maroof Ahmad thanked the Department of Tourism for the support and said a platform like this was needed to help the young artist and boost their morale.

"We wanted to organise an event like this for a long time, and now that the situation in the Valley is improving, it was the best time to do that. We wanted to provide a platform for people who otherwise couldn't get to share their art with others. This helps in boosting the morale of artists. We want to thank the Department of Tourism for sponsoring the event, and providing us the venue," said Ahmad.

The exhibition witnessed a huge turnout and artists thanked the organisers and the Department of tourism for providing them a platform to showcase their talent.

"This is a big step in Kashmir. I'm thankful for the Department of Tourism for providing the platform. Steps like this help the new talent like us to rise," said the painter Ahmad Kamali who displayed his painting in the exhibition.

Another participating artist Fakeera Mir said more such events should be organised to promote art in the valley.

"Artists from across the valley came here and displayed their artwork. More such events should be organized to promote art and culture. Events like this boost our (artist's) confidence," said Mir.

The art exhibition was also well received by visitors. Some appreciated the uniqueness in each artist's work, and others praised the aesthetics of the art.

"The artworks displayed here are beautiful. Every artist had a unique way of expression. Youth from across Kashmir came here, and they brought an essence of places they belong in their art. I am thankful to the Department of Tourism for providing this platform to the young talent," said Professor Zahoor Zargar, an attendee and admirer of art. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)