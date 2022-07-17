Kannur (Kerala), Jul 17 (PTI) A youngster, who reached Kerala from abroad, has been admitted to Pariyaram Medical College here in a suspected case of monkeypox, district medical officer (DMO) said.

The youngster, who reached Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday, got himself admitted to the hospital after he experienced symptoms.

"The samples of the patients have been sent for testing and the infection can only be confirmed after the results are out," DMO said.

The patient is currently in an isolation ward at the medical college hospital.

After the first case of monkeypox in the country was reported from Kerala on Thursday, a Central team had been sent to the State.

The first case is that of a Keralite who returned from the UAE on July 12.

