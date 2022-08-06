New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday applauded boxer Jaismine Lamboria for winning bronze medal in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said her valiant fight and resilience have made India proud.

Lamboria won bronze in the women's 60 kg category.

Also Read | Vice Presidential Election Result 2022: Margaret Alva, Opposition Candidate Loses to NDA Nominee Jagdeep Dhankar; Here’s All You Need To Know About Her.

"Congratulations to young boxer Jaismine Lamboria for winning bronze in her debut #CommonwealthGames. Your valiant fight and resilience have made India proud and are inspirational for our youth, specially the girls," the president tweeted.

Also Read | Gurugram Liquor Fraud: Retired IAS Officer Duped of Rs 2 Lakh Over Home Delivery of Liquor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)