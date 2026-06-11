India News | Youth Allegedly Killed During Robbery Attempt in Delhi's Nand Nagri, Police Launch Probe

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): A young man was allegedly killed during a robbery attempt in Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the victim died after the accused allegedly choked him while carrying out the robbery. The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality, with authorities launching an investigation into the case.

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Officials said preliminary findings suggest that the victim was targeted during a robbery, during which the accused allegedly strangled him, leading to his death. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the crime.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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In another tragic incident reported from the Gautampuri area of Seelampur, North East Delhi, a 35-year-old woman was found dead at her residence early this morning, June 11, 2026. Local police received information regarding an alleged assault, prompting an immediate response from the Seelampur Police Station. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the woman's body, which has since been shifted to JPC Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigations suggest the woman may have sustained a fatal head injury inflicted by a heavy object.

According to initial police reports, the woman's husband has emerged as the primary suspect in the case. Investigators revealed that the accused had allegedly contacted a friend shortly after the incident, claiming he had slapped his wife, causing her to lose consciousness, and asked the friend to take her to a doctor. The accused reportedly fled the premises immediately after making the call and remains at large. Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and multiple teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend the suspect as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death continues.

Earlier, a couple was apprehended in West Bengal in connection with the murder of Delhi University Assistant Professor Debosmita Paul, who was found dead in her flat at Satyam Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave on June 4.

The accused are being brought to Delhi for further investigation, officials said on Sunday. According to police, a PCR call was received at New Ashok Nagar Police Station at around 2:35 pm on June 4. The victim's sister, Devarati Paul (49), informed officials that her sister had been murdered and her body was lying inside a flat at Satyam Apartment.

She added that she was residing alone in the flat that had been locked from the outside since the morning of June 4. She further said the deceased was not responding to repeated phone calls, raising suspicion. On growing concern, Devarati broke open the lock and discovered her sister lying dead inside the apartment.

A crime team was immediately called to the spot, and a detailed inspection of the scene was conducted. Officials said forensic samples were collected and crucial exhibits were seized after photography and videography of the site. According to the police, the deceased had been living alone in the flat for the past four to five years and mostly ordered essential items through online delivery services. (ANI)

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