Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 23 (ANI): Union Cabinet Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised the role of youth in nation-building during his address at the Think India North-East Summit 2025, held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on Sunday.

Engaging with students from across the Northeast region, Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the transformative developments in the Northeast over the past decade and their contributions to India's economic growth, reinforcing the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

Speaking at the event, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The youth of our nation are its driving force. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, our government has prioritised empowering young minds, creating opportunities, and strengthening India's development trajectory. Today, the youth of Assam and the Northeast are securing opportunities based on merit, contributing significantly to the vision of a self-reliant and prosperous India. PM Narendra Modi ji is Assam's Biggest Advantage, as he has been taking the state to newer heights of development and progress."

Sonowal further stressed the importance of achieving India's goal of becoming one of the top three global economies by 2030 through innovation, hard work, and commitment to national progress.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal underscored the need for the younger generation to stay rooted in India's rich cultural heritage while embracing advancements in technology and artificial intelligence. Quoting Assamese cultural icon Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Sonowal encouraged students to strive for global success through dedication, innovation and intellect.

Interacting with students from across the region, Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised the Northeast's growing significance in India's economic landscape. Sonowal stated, "Every Indian now believes in the country's potential to emerge as a global leader. This belief is what we call Think India."

Sonowal also reiterated that strategic initiatives under the Modi government, such as 'Act East Policy,' have strengthened the region's integration with the national and global economy, moving beyond previous governments' passive 'Look East Policy'.

During an interactive session, Sonowal addressed queries regarding the transformation in India's maritime sector. Sonowal noted that, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways has demonstrated top-tier performance in infrastructure development.

He also highlighted that major ports have recorded an unprecedented expansion in capacity under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, reflecting India's emergence as a maritime powerhouse.

Sonowal reaffirmed the government's commitment to making India one of the top 10 global maritime nations. He emphasised that strategic initiatives, including investments in inland waterways, port modernisation, and green shipping, are propelling India's economic progress.

"Our relentless efforts to harness the potential of water resources and develop world-class maritime infrastructure will continue in the years to come. The youth of our nation have a crucial role to play in shaping this future," Sonowal stated.

The event witnessed the presence of IIT Guwahati Director Prof. Devendra Jalihal, senior faculty members, and prominent dignitaries, engaging in meaningful discussions on India's future and the Northeast's role in the country's growth story. (ANI)

