Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 18 (ANI): A youth was assaulted for allegedly misbehaving with a minor in Karnataka, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested and an FIR registered.

The incident of assault took place on Saturday in Karnataka's Mulki on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Also Read | Sri Lanka To Use Indian Rupee Trade Settlement Mechanism: Reports.

Mulki Police Commissioner, N Shashi Kumar, said, "On December 13, a youth was seen misbehaving with a minor girl after checking CCTV footage. He stalked her on a bike in Kerekadu Village falling under Mulki Police station."

Police said the incident came to light on Saturday after the girl told her father who filed a police complaint.

Also Read | Border Row: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Dispute With Karnataka, Says 'No One Should Do Politics Over Matter'.

"Father of the girl and 2-3 relatives of the victim followed the youth on Saturday. Upon finding him in the same area, they assaulted him and tied him later," the Police Commissioner added.

Police said a Case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act was registered against the accused upon the complaint of the parents of the girl.

Police said the accused had been taken into custody.

"We have also filed a case of assault and rioting based on a complaint made by the accused at Mulki Police station," the Police Commisioner added.

Earlier on December 12, The Mangaluru Police arrested four persons for allegedly assaulting a youth on December 6 who befriended a girl belonging to another community.

According to Police Commissioner N Shashikumar, the arrested were identified as Chethan Kumar (39), Prakash (34), Shibin Padikal (36) and Ganesh (35).

On December 6, a group of right-wing activists entered a jewellery shop and allegedly assaulted a Muslim youth, who worked in the jewellery shop.

The boy befriended a Hindu girl who works in the same shop.

The boy had complained of assault and rioting. However, the girl's mother had accused the boy of abusing her and threatening her with dire consequences and the jewellery shop had complained of trespass and rioting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)