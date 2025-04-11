Palakkad (Kerala) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Youth Congress on Friday protested against the naming of a disabled centre after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Palakkad, Kerala.

The stone-laying ceremony for the disabled centre was held today in Palakkad. Members of both organisations protested at the centre. The protesters were removed from the premises, and the foundation stone-laying ceremony was completed.

Currently, the Palakkad municipality is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

E Krishna Das, Vice Chairman of Palakkad Municipality, discussed the need to start a skill centre for disabled people and said that the centre will be hosting around 275 boys and girls.

"The Palakkad Municipality has started a skill development centre for the intellectually challenged. This is the first project in the state of Kerala. There are about 275 boys and girls who are handicapped, and there is no centre for them to take care of them when their parents go to work or when their parents go out," the Vice Chairman said.

He further recounted an incident of a mother tying a baby to a pole in her house and going to work, which is the reason for making the centre.

He told ANI, "In this municipality, there is a family where the mother is going to work by keeping her child tied in a pole in her house. Her house is locked, and she goes to work. So, in order to resolve these issues, we thought it fit to start the centre and name it after Doctor Hedgewar."

The Vice chairman also criticised DYFI and the youth congress' protest, urging them to understand the RSS founder's contribution to the nation.

The vice chairman said, "We are inspired by the work of Doctor Hedgewar. We thought it fit that this centre for the intellectually challenged that uh it should bear the name of Doctor Hedgewar... Congress people should understand that, uh, Doctor Hergewar, he was the. Congress committee secretary at one point, and he participated in the independence struggle." (ANI)

