New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress launched the "Join IYC Social Media" campaign on Friday, opening the door for people to connect with the outfit through social media platforms.

The IYC organised its national executive meet, which was attended by its president Srinivas BV and Congress leaders such as Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, Vaibhav Walia and Krishna Allavaru, according to a statement issued by the outfit.

"The BJP wants to communalise everything and spread lies. We have truth with us, let us prepare ourselves on social media platforms to expose their fake propaganda and hidden agenda. The dictatorial regime of the BJP has left the countrymen in a distressed state. It is high time we stand against their politics of hatred," the IYC said.

It said it is "opening the doors" to anyone who wishes to "fight against the politics of hatred and polarisation" in the country.

"Anyone who wishes to fight for the spirit of India can get a chance to become a part of IYC Social Media. IYC will be sharing google forms on the official social networks. We will be launching google forms for participation in the states as well. Come, let us unite in this fight for a progressive India," the organisation's social media head Manu Jain was quoted as saying in the statement.

