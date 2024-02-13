Bhopal, Feb 13 (PTI) Youth Congress workers on Tuesday tried to climb the barricades while protesting on the road leading to the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha over issues like unemployment, Harda firecrackers factory blast, and atrocities against women, forcing the police to use water cannons and tear gas to disperse them.

The police detained 40 to 50 protesters, an official said.

The budget session of the state assembly is currently underway.

A massive blast and subsequent blaze at the firecrackers unit in Harda town on February 6 claimed 13 lives and left more than 200 people injured.

The protesters, led by the state Congress president Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Umang Singhar, Youth Congress national president Sriniwas BV and state party youth wing chief Vikrant Bhuria, marched towards the Vidhan Sabha from the state party office raising slogans on various issues.

The police barricaded the road leading to the Vidhan Sabha to prevent the protesters from moving further.

When Patwari and others tried to cross the barricades by climbing over them, the police used water cannons and fired tear gas shells to disperse them, a police official said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Awdhesh Goswami said 40-50 Youth Congress workers were taken into custody.

The police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters, he added.

Talking to reporters after being detained by the police, Patwari said, "The government had promised to provide two lakh jobs and employment to every household, but it has instead legalised online betting. Have parents voted for them to enable children to play betting games?"

The government should be ashamed of itself as it had called its manifesto 'Gita' and 'Ramayan', but it has now permitted online gaming and betting, he said.

Patwari further claimed that the government had failed to deliver its promise of giving Rs 2,700 MSP for wheat.

"Farmers are being arrested in the country. Is this Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee?" he asked.

