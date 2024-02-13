Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Police on Tuesday lobbed tear gas and used water cannons to disperse the protesting Youth Congress workers when they tried to march towards the state assembly over the unemployment issue.

The Youth Congress workers started their protest from Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) office and were going to 'gherao' the state assembly. But on the way, the Police stopped them near the Red Cross Hospital, Shivaji Nagar in the city and used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Also Read | Sarojini Naidu’s Birth Anniversary 2024 Date: Know the Significance of the Day That Marks the Birthday of the ‘Nightingale of India’.

Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV, Youth Congress State President and MLA from Jhabua, Vikrant Bhuria, PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umant Singhar and other prominent leaders were also present in the protest.

PCC chief Patwari told ANI, "The new government promised to give two lakh jobs in the first year of their term and to give jobs to every family. But then legalised online gambling. This will not work."

Also Read | Ashok Chavan's Slip of Tongue Draws Laughter at Maharashtra BJP Headquarters (Watch Video).

"The thing is that guardians of Madhya Pradesh have voted BJP for jobs not for permitting their children to play gambling. Therefore, the youths hit the road in protest against the gambling government (BJP)," the Congress leader added.

Youth Congress National President Srinivas also alleged that the state BJP government is a "gambling government."

"It is a gambling government which gave a new job of gambling to the youths of the state. The Mohan Yadav-led state government is a remote control government which is governed from Delhi. Today, we are going to gheraoed the state assembly," Srinivas added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)