Budaun, Nov 25 (PTI) The police station here received an unusual complaint on Friday - action against a youth for drowning a rat.

According to police, a youth identified as Manoj Kumar had thrown a rat in a drain after tying a stone to its tail. The incident was reported by an animal activist Vikendra Sharma who entered the ditch to save the rodent, which died after some time.

Also Read | Gautam Adani-Owned Adani Enterprise To Raise Rs 20,000 Crore in Equity Through Fresh Share Issue.

Deputy SP (city) Alok Mishra said accused was called to the police station and on the basis of the complaint, the rodent's carcass was sent to a veterinary hospital in Buduan for post-mortem.

However, after the staff there denied to conduct the examination, it has been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, he said, adding that action will be taken against the accused after the post-mortem report is out.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Government Announces Three-Month Winter Vacation for Schools in the Valley.

Mishra said since rat does not come under the category of animals, hence the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act is not applicable in this case.

Legal opinion is being taken in this matter and action will be taken accordingly, the DSP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)