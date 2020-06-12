India News | Youth Found Hanging at Quarantine Centre in U'khand, Suicide Suspected

Dehradun, Jun 12 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was found hanging in his room at a quarantine centre here in Balawala area on Friday, SP (City) Shweta Choubey said.

The youth had returned from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on June 5 and was in institutional quarantine in Balawala since then, she said, adding that it is suspected that he committed suicide.

However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police officer said.

The matter came to light on Friday morning when other inmates at the quarantine centre informed the police that the room occupied by the youth was bolted from inside for a long time.

When police personnel broke into the room they found him hanging.

His body has been sent for a post mortem, Choubey said.

