Ahmedabad, Oct 4 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court has directed the police complaint authority to take action against the Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent of Police of Banaskantha district and an inspector for not lodging an FIR in connection with the death of a man despite compelling evidences showing it to be a case of murder.

The court of Justice Gita Gopi, hearing a petition filed by the man's uncle, also ordered that an FIR be registered for the murder of 22-year-old Chandu Chenabhai within fifteen days and the investigation of the case be transferred to the state CID.

"It is quite unfortunate that even after producing the report on record and having received primary evidence, which would provide the ground for registration of an FIR, the said police officer (ASP) has failed to even direct the inspector of Dhanera police station to register an FIR," said the court in its order.

The court directed the state police complaint authority to take action against the SP and ASP. It also said action must be taken against the Dhanera police inspector for serious dereliction of duty, grave misconduct or any other appropriate action as may be found necessary.

As per petitioner Mangalbhai Khambhu, uncle of the deceased, the police failed to register an FIR for the murder of his nephew, a resident of Bhatib village in Dhaner taluka of Banaskantha, whose body was found hanging from a tree on October 18 last year.

The body clearly showed marks of grievous injuries and appeared as if he was hanged after being killed, but the concerned police officer did not conduct any further inquiry, said the petitioner.

Despite the family members refusing to accept his body for two days, the police failed to register an FIR, he said.

The deceased worked in Ahmedabad as a diamond polisher and had a love marriage in September, 2020, and the kin of the woman were against it, he said.

They abducted the victim and his wife and threatened them with dire consequences, and continued to do so even after he managed to escape from their custody, and the police did not take action on this.

On October 23, 2020 the petitioner approached the Dhanera police station with all the details of the case to carry out an investigation, and, on November 10, he approached the Superintendent of Police for registration of an FIR for murder but no action was taken, he stated.

