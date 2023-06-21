Srinagar, Jun 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said the youth are increasingly mindful of their responsibilities towards the nation and strengthening social equity with exemplary courage and commitment.

Sinha interacted with National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets at the Special National Integration Camp at J-K Light Regimental Centre in Rangreth area in the outskirts of the city here.

Also Read | Ukraine Updates: Kyiv ‘destroying the Enemy,’ Zelenskyy Says.

As part of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' Programme, 200 cadets from all over the country are participating in the camp organised by NCC Directorate, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

In his address to the cadets, the Lt Governor congratulated the NCC for its long and glorious journey towards nation-building and developing leadership quality, character and instilling values in youth for selfless service.

Also Read | Ukraine Updates: Kyiv ‘destroying the Enemy,’ Zelenskyy Says.

He said, "75 years is an incredible legacy of achievement for National Cadet Corps. The dream of a strong youth organisation, which the country had seen during the foundation of this organisation in 1948, continues to inspire generations and it is a source of strength for the entire society."

Sinha called upon the participating cadets to become the ambassadors of the new and aspirational Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last 75 years, through camps and selfless service in different parts of the country, the NCC has shown to the world that diversity is the source of strength of the society, the Lt Governor said.

"Today, our youth are playing the key role in the transformation of India that is emerging as a global economic power. Our youth are increasingly mindful of their responsibilities towards the nation and strengthening social equity with exemplary courage and commitment," he said.

"The NCC is scripting the bright future of the society and I strongly believe with the limitless potential of cadets, their dynamism, energy and values, we can overcome formidable challenges to create a new history," the LG said.

He appreciated the NCC Directorate, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh for organising the Special National Integration Camp to promote the spirit of unity in diversity, camaraderie and brotherhood.

He also commended the efforts of NCC directorate in increasing the strength of NCC cadets in J-K.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)