India News | Youth Killed in Muzaffarnagar, Brother Taken into Custody

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 30 (PTI) A 20-year-old youth was allegedly killed by unidentified persons in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Khatauli town on Friday. Nishu was brought to a hospital where he was declared dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is on, an officer said.

The elder brother of the deceased has taken into custody for interrogation.

Police are investigating whether property dispute was the reason behind the killing. PTI

