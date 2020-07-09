Jaipur, Jul 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday emphasised that any individual can win at each step in their life if the education system helps in building their confidence.

Mishra was addressing a workshop on inclusion of human values ??in education system organised by Bikaner Technical University through video conference.

He pointed out that it is necessary to educate the youth on human values to prepare the young generation for the development of the nation.

The assimilation of human values ??builds confidence in the person, he said. These qualities include sensitivity, good conduct, positive behaviour and thinking. With such qualities any individual can avoid situations like depression and hopelessness, he opined.

Mishra said, "We do not have to live like machines. We have to be humane. We have to teach today's youth human values as they are the future of this country."

The Governor said the nature of educational institutions should be sacred so that they pave the way for holistic development of the youth.

