Noida, Mar 19 (PTI) Timely intervention by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police in Uttar Pradesh prevented a possible suicide attempt by a man, who had posted a message on social media that he was about to hang himself to death, officials said.

The man, in his early 20s, is a resident of Chandrawal village in the Dankaur police station area of Gautam Buddh Nagar. Around 2 pm on Saturday, he posted a message on his Instagram account “today everything will end” along with a picture of a noose, a police official said.

The post was spotted by the media cell of the Director General of Police in Lucknow, which in turn flagged it to the media cell of the Gautam Buddh Nagar police, which immediately acted upon the information, the official said.

“After the Instagram account was checked, efforts were made to trace the location of the account holder and other details. Once the location was traced to Chandrawal village, the local Dankaur police station was alerted. Subsequently, the in-charge of the local police post Shyam Mandi was informed and a team reached the youth's house in time,” the police official said.

Later, the youth and his family members were brought to the police post and the matter was inquired about in detail, according to the official.

“The youth told the police that he had a fight with his wife last night after which he went into depression and was mentally disturbed and because of all this, he was thinking of ending his life,” the police official said.

The police said the youth was pacified and counselled by officials in the presence of his family after which they all went back to their home together and peacefully.

Meanwhile, police officials urged the public to dial 112 in case of any emergency.

