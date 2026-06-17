India News | Youth Shot Dead in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar; Police Suspect Old Rivalry

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): A youth was shot dead in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, with police suspecting that the murder may have stemmed from an old rivalry, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Hradesh, a resident of the Sangam Vihar locality.

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According to preliminary information, unidentified assailants allegedly shot Hradesh, resulting in his death. Police teams have reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.Further details regarding the accused and the exact circumstances surrounding the murder are awaited.

Earlier, the Delhi Police arrested the accused allegedly involved in the murder of 40-year-old Azharuddin, whose body was found near Khajuri Khas metro station on Monday, according to officials. The case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Khajuri Khas Police Station after the victim's body was found near Khajuri Khas Metro Station on June 8.

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A dedicated team led by Inspector JP Meena, Station House Officer, Khajuri Khas Police Station, comprising Inspector Uttam Kumar and other police personnel, under the close supervision of Yatin Sharma, IPS, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Khajuri Khas, conducted a meticulous investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)