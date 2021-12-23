New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) A 24-year-old man died and his friend got injured after they were allegedly thrashed by a group during a robbery bid in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Jatin, while the injured person has been identified as Pankaj (21), who works at a courier company, they said.

The incident took place on Monday around 2 am.

According to the FIR, Pankaj and Jatin went to their friend Sachin's home for a birthday party. The party got over around 2 am, following which they left for their homes.

After leaving Sachin's home, four to five people waylaid them. They ordered the two victims to hand over their valuables, it said.

When the two men refused, the accused started thrashing them. The accused took some stones lying near the spot and hit both the victims repeatedly, the FIR stated.

The accused did not take away from Pankaj, but they snatched Rs 3,000 from Jatin's pocket. The accused later dragged and threw the victims into a roadside drain, it said.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

With the help of Jatin's brother, Pankaj took Jatin to his home. On Monday morning, Pankaj and Jatin along with Jatin's brother went to AIIMS Trauma Centre, it said.

Later, Jatin succumbed to his injuries at the trauma centre on Wednesday.

“The PCR call was made at 12 pm on Monday around 10 hours after the incident, following which a case has been registered at Sangam Vihar police station. We have arrested one accused Ramjan Ali, a resident of Sangam Vihar," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) M Harsha Vardhan said.

After Jatin passed away on Wednesday, Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was also added to the FIR, Vardhan said.

Accused Ali has one previous involvement of robbery, the police said.

