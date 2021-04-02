Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said everyone above the age of 18 must be vaccinated against COVID-19 on priority and demanded that the Maharashtra government take up this issue with the Centre.

The surge in cases was dominant among those in the 20 to 45 age group as they venture out to work and carry a greater risk of contracting the infection, he said.

"Considering the threat, this age group should be vaccinated on priority basis," he said.

Patole welcomed the move to vaccinate all citizens above 45 years of age from April 1, but said, considering the spread among the younger segments, the age bar should be lifted.

