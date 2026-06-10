India News | Youth Want to Leave India for Better Future, PM Modi Ingoring Country's Mindset: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 10 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday launched a sharp critique of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, accusing it of ignoring the real issues of the country, including current economic situation, state of Indian currency, and employment.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi stated that the BJP and PM Narendra Modi have chosen to ignore such issues, adding that the youth of India want to leave the country for a better future.

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"Today the people of India are extremely worried about the economic situation, the future of jobs, the state of the Indian currency, the state of indian manufacturing, the rise of China. This is what are people worried about more and more. Indians, whether young or old, whether poor or wealthy, are leaving india for a better future. This is the current mindset of india which the BJP or the Prime Minister are simply choosing to ignore. They rather distract the people of india, divert from the real issues, because they do not have the intention or the foresight to lead india into a better future," he said.

The remarks come as PM Modi completed 12 years of being in office, making him the longest serving India's elected Prime Minister surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru.

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Earlier in the day, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru, and said the achievement 'reflects a transformative era' in the country's development journey.

In a post on X, the Vice President said the milestone was not merely a measure of time in office but a reflection of the changes witnessed across various sectors under PM Modi's leadership.

"Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shriman Narendra Modi Ji on becoming Bharat's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. This historic milestone is not merely a measure of time in office, but a reflection of a transformative era in our national development journey. Bharat has witnessed remarkable progress under his visionary leadership across every sphere from economic growth and infrastructure expansion to social empowerment and technological advancement; from enhanced global stature to a renaissance of our civilizational consciousness," Radhakrishnan said.

Other than the Vice President, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other NDA allies, and global leaders congratulated PM Modi on the achievement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday surpassed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. PM Modi has now served 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days. (ANI)

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