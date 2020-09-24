Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI) A wandering 24-year old man with psychiatric illness was admitted to a government hospital here by a good samaritan and his family has been traced successfully and he is being treated, authorities said here on Thursday.

The youth with a perplexed look was spotted by an autorickshaw driver in the city and since he appeared lost and could not properly answer questions he was brought to the Institute of Mental Health, where he was admittedas an inpatient after evaluation.

"He was brought to the hospital on Tuesday. We have managedto trace his family and the young man's father came to the hospital this morning and he was relievedto find his son," Director of Institute of Mental Health, Dr P Poorna Chandrika told PTI. The initial diagnosis pointed to a psychotic disorder and he needed to be treated further, she said.

A hospital health staffer taking care of the man said he disappeared from the Koyambedu bus terminus days ago when he and his father were on their way to a dargah in Ramanathapuram district.

Despite best efforts the family could nottrace him. The family, after taking treatment with allopathicsystem ofmedicine for a while for his psychiatric illness, later took him tothe dargah praying for his recovery.

Later, the family shifted to Chennai from Karur district.

"Since the youth became restless and unpredictablein Chennai, the family decided to take him back to the dargah and he disappeared when his father had gone to the restroom in the bus terminus," she said. "We have explained the need for continuing treatment here for his recovery and the family has agreed to cooperate," she added. The IMH is a renowned state-run institution for mental health care.

