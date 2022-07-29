Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) Two youths drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Friday during a picnic, police said.

Adil Mohammad, 22, and Mohammad Tariq, 23, both residents of Jaipur, had gone to Ranthambore for a picnic with their friends, Circle Officer (City) Rajveer Singh said.

Despite being warned by others not to enter the ‘kund,' both went into it to take a bath, and drowned when they ventured too deep, he said.

Their bodies were handed over to the relatives after a post mortem, Singh added.

