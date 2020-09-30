Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) A 33-year-old `YouTuber' has been arrested by the cyber cell of Mumbai Police from Delhi for allegedly posting videos containing abusive language about women, an official said on Tuesday.

Saahil alias Pradeep Choudhary, a resident of Faridabad, was arrested on Monday, an official said.

Choudhary's YouTube channnel has thousands of subscribers and his videos cover latest issues such as Sushant Singh Rajput's death or the alleged Bollywood-drug trade nexus.

A woman had complained to cyber cell on August 22 that he used abusive language about women in his videos.

Chaudhary claimed that he was a journalist, but the claim was found to be untrue.

He was remanded by a court here in police custody till Thursday.

