India News | YouTuber Maridhas Detained by Chennai Police over Alleged Videos Targeting TVK Government

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 8 (ANI): YouTuber Maridhas was detained by a special team of the Chennai City Police from Madurai on Monday in connection with allegations that he uploaded a series of videos criticising the TVK government, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and several members of the state cabinet.

According to police sources, the action was taken following complaints over content posted by Maridhas on social media platforms. A special team from Chennai arrived in Madurai and took him into custody for further investigation.

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Officials said the videos allegedly contained remarks against the state government and senior ministers. He was subsequently brought to Chennai for questioning in connection with the case.

Further details regarding the charges and the investigation are awaited.

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The probe is currently underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)