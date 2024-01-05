New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, joined the Congress today after merging her party, YSR Telangana Party, into Congress.

She was inducted into the party by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of former party president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders, including general secretary of the organisation, KC Venugopal.

Also Read | 'Modi Gallery' in Delhi Expected To Open For Visitors From January 16 To Show Key Events From PM Narendra Modi's Tenure.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharmila said it gave her immense pleasure that the YSR Telangana Party has merged with the Congress. She said, her father late YS Rajasekhar Reddy not only served the Congress party his entire life, but also gave his life serving the Congress party.

Sharmila said, she had decided to join the Congress as it was the only true and largest secular party in the country. She said, it always upheld the culture of India serving all sections and uniting people of India.

Also Read | Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Dispute: Mosque Committee Moves Supreme Court Against Allahabad High Court Order Allowing Survey of Shahi Idgah Complex in Mathura.

Sharmila said, she was deeply pained and anguished over what happened in Manipur. She said this can always happen if a party like Congress is not in power.

Sharmila disclosed that it was her father's dream to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister of India and she was glad that she was going to be a part of making that happen.

She said that whatever role the Congress party will give her, she will perform it with loyalty, integrity and diligence.

Welcoming her into the party, the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said- "We welcome Smt. Y. S. Sharmila in the Congress party. The strong emotional bond which the Congress party enjoys with the people of Andhra Pradesh shall be strengthened further. Our efforts to rebuild the party shall continue, and we will re-establish the long cherished vision of 'Indiramma Rajyam' and 'Rajanna Rajyam' for social justice, welfare and development for all".

Rahul Gandhi said, "we reaffirm our dedication to work for the progress of the people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and the entire country, together." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)