New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the Telangana High Court order granting interim relief from arrest to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case and said such a decision prejudices the investigation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud allowed the plea filed by deceased daughter Narreddy Sunitha's plea challenging the Telangana High Court order dated April 18.

Also Read | Zero Shadow Day 2023 Date and Time: Bengaluru To Observe Rare Celestial Event on April 25; Know Why You Cannot See Your Shadow During This Mind-Boggling Phenomenon.

The top court said that such orders prejudice the investigation especially when CBI is ascertaining the role of several accused in the matter. The SC said that the directions of HC were unwarranted.

The court was hearing former minister and MP's daughter Narreddy Sunitha's plea challenging the Telangana High Court order dated April 18.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Shopkeeper Injured in Firing by Militants in Anantnag.

The top court observed that the findings of the HC were clearly premature and misapplied.

CBI is quizzing Avinash Reddy in the matter relating to the Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

CBI took over the investigation in July 2020 on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The case was earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula in Kadappa (Andhra Pradesh).

A month before the General elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)