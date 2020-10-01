Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Describing YSR Jala Kala as a boon to the farmers of arid and drylands, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Tuesday said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing the poll promises he made.

Speaking to media here, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said TDP has been making false claims and it did not drill a single bore well during its term and has the "audacity to criticise and claim" that YSR Jala Kala was their scheme.

"The Chief Minister has been fulfilling every promise made during elections and has been implementing them as stated in the manifesto. Seeing the plight of the farmers during his padayatra, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to stand by them and sort out their issues and thus YSR Jala Kala has come into being," he said.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu failed to deliver his promises made for backward class welfare during his regime and never bothered about them while in power and has been using backward classes like vote bank for political gains.

Satyanarayana also criticised Chandrababu Naidu for misusing and pocketing Aadarana scheme funds, while leaving welfare to their fate.

"The Chief Minister also promised to provide a separate Corporation for every backward class community, giving political prominence to the backward classes. After a careful study, out of 138 castes, 56 were finalised to have separate corporations, where the funds will be allocated to them. He has taken a decision to implement 50 per cent women quota and provide more posts to women, the minister said," he said.

Satyanarayana further said that unlike Naidu, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has always stood by his promise and implemented many schemes within 16 months of forming the government.

"After NTR and YSR, it was Jagan Mohan Reddy that gained the trust of the public," said the Minister. (ANI)

