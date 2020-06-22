Amaravati(AP), June 22 (PTI) An MLA of the ruling YSR Congress on Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

This is the first such case in the state where a legislator contracted the virus.

Also Read | Apple's WWDC 2020 Event LIVE News Updates: Apple To Introduce iOS14, MacOS 10.16, iPadOS, New Hardwares & Other Products.

His personal security officer also was infected with the virus, sources here said.

Recently, the MLA returned from a trip to the US and remained in self-isolation for a few days.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: First, Second-Year Students of UG Courses And Second-Semester Students of PG Courses Promoted, Announces CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Later, during tests he was confirmed positive for COVID- 19, sources added.

His gunman also simultaneously tested positive.

Last week, the MLAattended the Budget session of the Legislature in Amaravati.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)