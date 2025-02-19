Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday alleged severe lapses in security for former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, despite his Z+ category protection.

The party claimed that no police personnel were visible near Guntur Mirchi Market Yard and, as stated in the release, accused the government of deliberately creating security issues for the former CM.

"Since coming to power, the government has been intentionally reducing YS Jagan's security. They provided worn-out bulletproof vehicles. Security was scaled down without even conducting a review. The same negligence is seen during his district visits as well," YSRCP alleged.

YSRCP strongly condemned the government's approach, stating that it was a "planned attempt to create problems" and "suppress farmers' voices by creating security concerns."

Meanwhile, on Monday, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders TJR Sudhakar Babu and Kasu Mahesh Reddy, a former MLA, strongly condemned the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) 's allegation of "undemocratic actions" and "intimidation tactics" in the ongoing municipal by-polls.

TJR Sudhakar Babu accused TDP for using force and intimidation to manipulate municipal elections, including securing vice-chairperson positions despite lacking a majority. He highlighted how TDP leaders "resorted to violence against YSRCP councillors, including kidnappings, house demolitions, and threats, to ensure their hold on power."

He further emphasized the complicity of local police, who failed to intervene, allowing illegal activities to continue unchecked. He expressed concern that these tactics represent a dangerous disregard for constitutional principles. He warned that the people of Andhra Pradesh would soon deliver a fitting verdict against TDP's undemocratic practices.

Kasu Mahesh Reddy echoed similar sentiments, criticizing TDP for its "hypocrisy" and descent into "regressive" politics. He recalled the 100 per cent victory YSRCP achieved in municipal elections under the leadership of former Chief Minister YS Jagan, contrasting this with TDP's failure to uphold democratic principles. (ANI)

