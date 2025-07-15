Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Ambati Murali, the in-charge of the YSR Congress Party in Ponnur, has asserted that Dhulipalla Narendra, a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Telugu Desam Party, is the primary instigator behind the violent assault on Sarpanch Nagamalleswara Rao of Mannava village.

Addressing the media at the party's central office in Tadepalli, Murali said the incident was politically motivated and demanded that a case be filed against Narendra as the A1 accused.

According to the release, Murali condemned attempts to portray the assault as a personal clash and said the truth came out only after CCTV footage emerged. The footage, captured near Kattempudi junction, showed the vicious attack in broad daylight.

Nagamalleswara Rao sustained multiple fractures, a removed spleen, and a major brain injury. Yet, the government has taken no meaningful action.

Only a few token arrests were made, and local police initially tried to hide evidence, as stated in the release.

Ambati said the victim belongs to a Dalit family that has held key posts in Mannava village for over five decades, defeating TDP candidates every time.

Despite contesting on nine occasions, the Dhulipalla family has not achieved electoral success within the village, which continues to support the YSRCP party. In response to this situation, allegations have arisen that Dhulipalla is attempting to instigate violence and undermine this political stronghold through factional activities, according to the party's statements.

Ambati also recalled Dhulipalla's involvement in past crimes, including political murders and instigations, and questioned why no action was taken despite video evidence. He warned that if justice is denied, the party will launch protests and padayatras with the victim's family to demand accountability. (ANI)

