India News | YSRCP Calls for Full Vigilance on SIR, Instructs BLAs to Be Prepared

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday held a meeting at the party central office with parliamentary observers appointed by the party to monitor the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and called for complete vigilance throughout the voter list revision process.

Sajjala said the Special Intensive Revision in Andhra Pradesh will begin on June 15 and continue until September. He explained that door-to-door enumeration will be conducted from June 15 to July 14, followed by the release of the draft electoral rolls on July 21. After the process of objections and corrections is completed, the final voter list will be published on September 22.

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Describing the SIR process as extremely crucial, Sajjala instructed all committees constituted by the party to work with complete alertness at every stage until September and ensure that no negligence occurs. He stressed that Booth Level Agents (BLAs) would play a key role during the revision process and directed that strong coordination be maintained between BLOs and BLAs. He asked the party to complete the orientation and training programmes for BLAs at the earliest.

Sajjala warned that YSRCP supporters' votes should not be removed under any circumstances and said careful scrutiny at the draft stage itself would help avoid major problems later. He pointed out that since this is a Special Intensive Revision, restoring deleted votes later could become extremely difficult. He also stressed that voters must clearly understand that failure to submit the required enumeration forms could result in deletion of their names from the rolls.

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He instructed BLAs to remain fully prepared even before enumeration forms are distributed and to create awareness among voters to keep all required documents ready in advance. Sajjala directed senior party leaders and constituency in-charges to continuously monitor the process till September and ensure booth-level teams remain active throughout.

He further stated that Booth Level Agents must effectively manage responsibilities at their respective booths until the entire electoral process is completed, and assured that the party would suitably recognise BLAs who perform efficiently. Sajjala said another review meeting would be conducted before the SIR process begins on June 15 to finalise the action plan in detail. (ANI)

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